INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPRI) – Brown quarterback EJ Perry participated in quarterback workouts on Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, finishing at the top of his position in the 20-yard shuttle and the 3 cone drill. Perry finished second in all three other categories, the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump.

Perry’s prospect grade of a 5.61 predicts he is a bottom of the roster or practice squad level player in the NFL. If drafted, Perry would be the first Brown quarterback ever to do so.