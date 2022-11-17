PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The second half belonged to Kino Lilly Jr. The reigning Ivy League Rookie of the Year poured in four three pointers in the final 20 minutes and finished with a team-high 19 points to lead Brown to win No. 1 over Stony Brook, 64-53, Thursday night at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

Nana Owusu-Anane contributed 16 points and nine rebounds and freshman Kalu Anya registered a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bears are back in action on Nov. 23 at home when they host UMass Lowell.