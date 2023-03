PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brown has the chance to make history on Saturday with a win over Yale in the regular season finale to clinch their first-ever Ivy League playoff berth.

“To be in March still playing for something at home, in front of a nice crowd, is something you dream of,” said senior guard Paxson Wojcik.

Brown qualifies for Ivy Madness with a win at home Saturday night vs. Yale.



Caught up with Mike Martin & SR Paxson Wojcik this afternoon. Full story tonight at 6p on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/s0SKd2pJhT — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) March 2, 2023

Brown can clinch a postseason spot with a win or a Cornell loss.