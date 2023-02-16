PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Last weekend’s convincing win over Cornell marked the third-in-a-row for Brown, positioning the Bears inside the Ivy League playoff picture.

“Every time you win, it raises the stakes for a conference championship,” said head coach Mike Martin.

With four games remaining, the Bears control their own destiny.

“That’s definitely what we’re going for,” said forward Nana Owusu-Anane. “Why not? Why not try to win the whole league.”

The Bears are back on the road this weekend at Princeton Friday, followed by Penn on Saturday – two teams with similar postseason aspirations.

“If we lose tomorrow, we’re putting ourselves in a tough place if we want to win a regular season championship,” Martin said.

It’s an accomplishment in and of itself for Bruno to be in this position.

“I think when you build a program, you have to be able to withstand adversity. Our players have,” he said.

“We never lost belief. We’re trying to build off that and continue to keep winning games,” Owusu-Anane said.

Brown could clinch its first Ivy League postseason berth this weekend with two wins and some help around the league.