PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Luka Sakota had a game-high 18 points and six rebounds as Harvard topped Brown 65-50 on Friday night.

Brown totaled just eight first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 14 points for the Bears. Jaylan Gainey added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Tamenang Choh had six assists.

The Crimson evened the season series against the Bears. Brown’s playoff hopes are dwindling now at 2-6 in league play.