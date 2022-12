SMITHFIELD (WPRI) — Paxson Wojcik had a game-high 18 points to lead the Brown men’s basketball team to a 72-60 win over Bryant on Friday night at the Chace Center. The Bears got out to a 40-16 lead and kept momentum throughout the game to close it out. Kino Lily Jr. and Kalu Anya had 15 points and Aaron Cooley pitched in with 14 points.

For Bryant, Charles Pride led the Bulldogs with 15 points.