Brown great Brandon Anderson excited for first professional season

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Brandon Anderson has reached his dream of playing professional basketball. The Brown star wrapped up a standout career on the East Side this past Spring. The guard finished fifth all-time in scoring helping the Bears compete with the top of the Ivy League and helped lead the program to its first postseason win in program history. On Aug. 21, he signed his first professional contract which will take him to the United Kingdom. Eyewitness Sports reporter Rosie Langello caught up with Anderson ahead of what he hopes is the start of a long and successful career.

