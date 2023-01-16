(WPRI) – Sophomore Kino Lilly Jr. scored 28 points for Brown, but it was not enough as the Bears dropped their Ivy League game at Yale, 81-78, on Monday night.

Lilly Jr. also posted one rebound and two assists, while Paxton Wojcik went five-for-11 from the field adding 13 points for Bruno. All this scoring could not overcome their 22 fouls and 17 missed three point attempts.

August Mahoney had the hot hand for Yale scoring 20 points and Isaiah Kelly tallied 14 points off the bench to help the Bulldogs get to 2-3 in conference play, creating a four way tie for fourth place in the Ivy League.

Mike Martin’s squad falls to 2-3. They will welcome last place Columbia to the Pizzitola Center on Saturday Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.