(WPRI) — Paxson Wojcik, Kalu Anya and Nana Owusu-Anane all scored 16 points as Brown has now entered the win column in Ivy League play, taking down Dartmouth 77-70. The Bears play Princeton at the Pizzitola Center next Saturday, before traveling to Yale the following Monday.
