(WPRI) — The Brown and Bryant men’s basketball teams are set to faceoff on Friday night in Smithfield. Brown is 3-4, winners of two straight while Bryant is 6-1, and have won four games in a row. Both teams are excited for the matchup.

They’re a really talented team they put you in a lot of difficult situations both offensively and defensively because of their talent and because of their style,” said Bears head coach Mike Martin. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence obviously coming off a big win, excited to see how we respond.”

“It’ll be very nice to have a division one team in our gym and obviously the Brown series great rivalry game great series,” said Bulldogs head coach Jared Grasso. “Mike does an unbelievable job, we’re excited to get somebody in our gym and finally get a division one home game with a buzz.”

Tip-off set for 6 p.m. at Bryant on Friday night.