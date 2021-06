PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Brown University men’s basketball team announced the team’s 2021-22 season schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

Brown will open the season on November 9 as it hosts Salve Regina. The team will then travel to North Carolina to face the Tarheels on November 12.

Brown will also face Bryant on November 26 and will face URI on December 22.You can find the full schedule in the tweet below.