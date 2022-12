(WPRI) – URI men’s basketball hosts in-state rival Brown Wednesday night at the Ryan Center. The two have played 163 times, with the Rams holding a 109-54 series advantage. Brown won the most recent meeting 85-75 in Jan. 2020, but URI has won 22 of the last 25.

The Bears are riding a four-game winstreak, including a 12-point victory over Bryant. Rhody is coming off an 88-74 home loss to in-state rival Providence on Saturday.

Tip off is at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7.