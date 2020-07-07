Brown assistant coach Willie Edwards scores apprenticeship with L.A. Rams

From high school to college to the pros? Former Moses Brown football coach and current Brown assistant Willie Edwards is getting his shot at the NFL.

The West Warwick native earned a scouting apprenticeship with the L.A. Rams and will serve the role while keeping his spot on the Bears staff.

“It was awesome. It was surreal. A little boy growing up you always wanted to make it to the NFL. I wasn’t good enough as a player to make it to the NFL, but now I’m finding other avenues to make it, Edwards said.”

Edwards will head to L.A. in December to meet in person with the Rams staff and dive into his work at the college senior all-star games and the NFL combine leading up to April’s NFL draft.

“I can’t wait to get going and learn and get out of my comfort zone and learn as much as I can learn,” said Edwards.