NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 10: David Duke #3 of the Providence Friars dribbles against the DePaul Blue Demons during the second half of their first round game of the Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(WPRI) – According to reports, the Brooklyn Nets have signed former Providence College basketball star David Duke Jr. on a two-way contract.

The Brooklyn Nets will sign training camp guard David Duke Jr. on a two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 16, 2021

Sources: Can confirm the Nets have agreed to sign David Duke Jr. to a two-way contract.



Duke Jr. and Kessler Edwards are the Nets two-way contract players for the 2021-22 season. — Chris Milholen (@CMilholenSB) October 16, 2021

Duke went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft but signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Brooklyn Nets back in July.