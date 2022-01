PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- The proposed residential development on a parcel of former I-195 land is raising hackles among neighbors, who say the potential buildings are too tall, lack green space and could cause traffic and parking issues.

Tayo Heuser and Jeff Shore, a married couple who live on Benefit Street, are among those who signed a letter sent by Councilman John Goncalves to state leaders raising concerns about the three proposals currently under consideration.