CRANSTON (WPRI) – Sophomore Braxton Bragg scored five goals, leading Pilgrim to a 12-5 win over Narragansett in the Division III boys lacrosse title game.

“This is the best feeling, we’ve been working all year since the first day we got out there, March 20th. March 20th we got out here and started working, cold, rain, anything. This team has been through it all, feels great,” Bragg said.