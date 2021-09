EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — The mother of an Exeter man who nearly drowned after crashing his car into the Charles River Monday night is expressing her gratitude for the two Northeastern University assistant rowing coaches who saved her son's life.

Alison Carr said she didn't know her 23-year-old son, Nathan Santerre, had been involved in a crash until a family member shared Tuesday morning's 12 News report with her husband.