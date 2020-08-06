Brady acclimating himself to Buccaneers system

TAMPA, FL. (WPRI) — A new team means a new playbook. Former New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady spoke with Tampa Bay media Thursday. He admitted it’s been quite some time since he’s studied his playbook.

“You know I really haven’t had to do that in 19 years,” Brady said. “You know you forget, man that’s really tough, all the different terminologies and you’re going back a very long time in my career to really have to put the mental energy in.”

Brady has also had to navigate a new facility in Tampa.

“You’re trying to learn a bunch of different things and you’re trying to not only learn a new offense but learn your way to work or learn guys names,” Brady said. “I didn’t even know where the quarterback room was you know or the full team meeting was.”

He also admitted to still putting a lot of time and energy into making sure he feels good physically but said mentally, it’s still a challenge. Moving to a new town, playing for a new team, and pairing it with a global pandemic hasn’t been ideal for the Bucs Quarterback or any NFL player.

Brady was also asked about his level of concern in potentially playing during a pandemic.

“I think you take these things one day at a time and the more you learn – I think we’ve all learned a lot over the last five or six months,” Brady said. “I’ve always felt like taking care of my body was really important not just for football because it has been my job but that’s my quality of life in the future.”

While Brady hasn’t been able to practice with his new teammates, he’s been able to workout with groups of them.

“The only thing you can do is adjust to the situation and adapt the best way you can and put as much time and energy now as we can into it,” Brady said. “I think the reality is the clock is ticking on everybody and we’re going to have to work as hard as we can and not waste minutes of any day trying to get used to one another.”