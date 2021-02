(WPRI) - Boys and girls ice hockey state semifinals began on Friday night with four games in the Division I brackets. On the boys side, Mount Saint Charles scored three unanswered goals to knock off LaSalle, 3-2, in overtime. No. 2 seed Bishop Hendricken took care of No. 3 seed Burrillville 3-1.

On the girls side, top-seeded LaSalle cruised past Burrillville 5-0 and the East Bay co-op squad shook off a 2-0 hole to win 3-2 against the South County co-op team.