BOSTON (WPRI) — It’s officially Marathon Monday.

Roughly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries are in Massachusetts to run in the 127th Boston Marathon.

There are a lot of emotions as this year marks the 10th anniversary of the bombings that killed three people and injured hundreds of others.

The men’s wheelchair race kicks off the day at 9:02 a.m. followed by the women’s wheelchair race at 9:05 a.m. and the handcycle and duo teams at 9:30 a.m.

The professional men and women begin their race around 9:40 a.m. with the last wave of participants beginning starting at 11:15 a.m.

Good morning from #Hopkinton — home of the @bostonmarathon starting line!



In just a few hours, tens of thousands of athletes will begin the 26.2 mile trek from here to Boylston Street in Boston.



We’re #live all morning with info on security & stories of inspiration @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/q9foIoepU9 — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) April 17, 2023

Local law enforcement and security will be tight, especially with the somber anniversary on top of mind.

The FBI says there are no specific or credible threats targeting this year’s race at this time, but they are prepared to handle any disruption that may occur.

This year’s safety plan includes both uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers, mobile emergency operation centers, tactical units and drones to cover every aspect of the marathon route.

There have been so many stories of strength and resiliency in the aftermath of the bombings, including some Southern New Englanders who have turned tragedy into hope.

Heather Abbott, of Newport, lost her leg in the bombings and has since turned her pain into action. She started the Heather Abbott Foundation, which provides specialized prosthetics to amputees around the country.

“It’s been amazing. We’ve changed people’s lives,” she said. “Hearing the stories about what beneficiaries they have done with the prosthetic devices we’ve been able to grant them, has been really rewarding.”

Westport resident Jennifer Potter has run Boston before, but after a heart attack in 2019, she was told she’d never run again. She took that as motivation and will now be running in this year’s race.

“If you ever feel that you can’t do something or you feel that there’s something you want to do, find a way to do it,” she said.

Three Rhode Island State Troopers will also be among the thousands of participants. They will be running to raise money for a charity that helps kids and their families impacted by cancer.