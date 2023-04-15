BOSTON (WPRI) — Saturday marks the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

It was the FBI’s largest terrorism case since 9/11, killing three people and injuring more than 500 others.

We’ll never forget those who lost their lives in this tragedy.

Martin Richard

The 8-year-old was with his family near the finish line waiting for his father to complete the race.

The Martin Richard Foundation has since been created in his name to promote sportsmanship, inclusion, kindness, and peace.

Krystle Campbell

The 29-year-old went with her best friend to take pictures of the race.

The Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund was created in her memory in 2015. Eight UMass Boston students who need financial assistance are awarded each year.

Lingzi Lu

The 23-year-old graduate student from China was studying at Boston University when she was killed at the finish line.

“Keeping the dream alive” is the theme of the foundation her family created in her honor. The money supports causes Lingzi was passionate about and also gives back to Boston.

Sean Collier

The 27-year-old Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer was ambushed and shot to death a few days after the bombings on April 18.

The Officer Sean A. Collier Memorial Fund was created to foster connections between law enforcement and the communities they serve.