BOSTON (AP) — Defending champion Evans Chebet won the Boston Marathon again on Monday, surging to the front at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the much-anticipated debut of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge and win in an unofficial 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.

It was the third-fastest time in race history.

Chebet, 2021 winner Benson Kipruto and Gabriel Geay dropped Kipchoge from the lead pack around Mile 20 and then ran together for the last three miles. Geay won a footrace for second, 10 seconds behind and 2 seconds ahead of Kipruto.

Kipchoge, a 12-time major marathon winner, was sixth.