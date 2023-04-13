BOSTON (WPRI) — Marathon Monday is almost here!

Roughly 30,000 athletes from more than 100 countries will be in Massachusetts on Monday to run in the 127th Boston Marathon.

Organizers and Boston officials will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss public safety at the event. Watch it live using the video player above.

Here’s everything you need to know:

How to watch from home

The race will be televised on ESPN from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WCVB is also carrying the race locally, with coverage beginning at 4 a.m. and ending at 8 p.m.

When does it start?

Military March 6:00 a.m. Men’s Wheelchair 9:02 a.m. Women’s Wheelchair 9:05 a.m. Handcycles & Duos 9:30 a.m. Professional Men 9:37 a.m. Professional Women 9:47 a.m. Para Athletics Division 9:50 a.m. Wave 1 10:00 a.m. Wave 2 10:25 a.m. Wave 3 10:50 a.m. Wave 4 11:15 a.m.

What is the course?

The 26.2-mile race starts in Hopkinton and goes through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline, with a big finish in Boston’s Copley Square.

What athletes should I watch for?

Men:

Eliud Kipchoge, of Kenya, is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and marathon world record holder.

Evans Chebet, of Kenya, has won five marathon titles since 2019.

Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, won the Boston Marathon in 2021.

Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, has won the Boston Marathon twice.

Women:

Gotytom Gebreslase, of Ethiopia, won a gold medal in the 2022 World Athletics Championship.

Edna Kiplagat, of Kenya, is a two-time Boston Marathon champion and also has a pair of IAAF World Championship victories.

Desiree Linden, of the United States, won the Boston Marathon in 2018 and has represented Team USA during the Olympics twice.

What will the weather be like?

WCVB says Monday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with temperatures around 60 degrees and a chance for some rain.

Are there activities?

Fan Fest: Starting Friday, this three-day event in Copley Square is free and open to the public. There will be live music and interviews with past Boston Marathon champions. Each night ends with the Boston Marathon Light Up the Night Projection Show.

Hours:

Friday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Expo: A three-day event at the John B. Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center on Boylston Street starts Friday. Runners can stop by to grab their bib number, race packet, and T-shirt. There will also be an Adidas Boston Marathon store, sponsor exhibits, photo ops and more for everyone to enjoy.

Hours:

Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mile 27: This post-race party takes place Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fenway Park. There will be live entertainment, concessions, and a presentation of champions. If the weather permits, there will also be access to the warning track.