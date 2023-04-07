BOSTON (WPRI) — The day before the 127th Boston Marathon, more than 100 golden retrievers and their families will walk together from Boston Common to the marathon’s finish line.

The meet-up, organized by the group MA Golden Meetups, is in memory of Spencer the Boston Marathon dog, and his sister Penny.

Spencer, who is best known for holding Boston Strong flags in his mouth along the marathon route, died Feb. 17 at the age of 13 after a long battle with cancer.

His sister, Penny passed Feb. 25 at the age of 11 after her owners found out she wasn’t grieving, but instead was internally bleeding and had tumors on her liver and spleen.

According to the group, the dogs at the meet-up will be wearing yellow bandanas that say “Golden Strong” in homage to Spencer’s famous flag.