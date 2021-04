CRANSTON, RI (WPRI) – Providence’ own Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade will put his perfect 29-0 record and WBO middleweight title on the line next weekend when he takes on Liam Williams (23-2-1).

Boo Boo hasn’t fought in nearly 15 months coinciding with the pandemic. Another win could propel him to some big time matchups.