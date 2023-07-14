PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – Bobby Leopold defeated Harry Dessel in the championship round to win the 118th Rhode Island Amateur Friday at Montaup Country Club. It’s the fourth time Leopold has won the event.
by: Taylor Begley
