FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Star wideout Antonio Brown spoke to reporters for the first time as a member of the New England Patriots on Thursday.

The scrum outside his locker lasted all of a minute as the team's public relations staff limited it to four questions. He discussed his excitement in joining the reigning Super Bowl champions but as could be expected, refused to touch upon his ongoing issues off the field, namely the civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.