Betrand prepared to be “focal point” for URI hoops

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – David Cox and his staff continue to rework the Rhode Island men’s basketball roster. Towson transfer Allen Betrand committed to URI on Saturday after spending his first two years with the Tigers. The 6-foot-5 200 pound guard told Eyewitness Sports that his decision ultimately came down to two schools: URI and Minnesota. Richmond, Dayton, Butler and DePaul also aggressively pursued the Philadelphia native.

This past season, Betrand took major strides as a sophomore. He averaged nearly 14 points a game and shot 40 percent from deep during CAA play to earn him third-team all-league.

Betrand becomes the fourth transfer to commit to Rhode Island this spring joining Malik Martin (UNC Charlotte) and Makhel and Makhi Mitchell (Maryland). Betrand says he will apply for a waiver that will allow him to play in 2020-21. Whether or not he’s granted immediate eligibility, he still has two years remaining.