Ben Watson hoping to help fill the hole Gronk left behind

FOXBORO, MA (WPRI) — In the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement, the Patriots have a massive hole to fill on offense. During his time in New England the five time Pro-Bowler helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls and broke numerous franchise records along the way.

In an effort to fill the size 16 cleats Gronkowski left behind, this off-season the Patriots brought in a bunch of new tight ends, including former Patriot Benjamin Watson. The Patriots drafted Watson in 2009, and after playing the first six years of his career in New England, Watson spent time with the Browns, Ravens, and Saints. Watson is excited to return to the place he once called home, but he knows the team has changed a great deal since the last time he wore a Patriots uniform. Watson is heading into the tenth year of his career, and at the ripe age of 38 he’s hoping another stint with the Patriots can to hold off Father Time.