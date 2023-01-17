EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -Tuesday was a special night for Bay View senior Ahtiana Benway. The guard committed to Auburn University at Montgomery. The Division II Warhawks play in the Gulf South Conference.

Benway hopes to make an immediate impact as a freshman next year. “Honestly this was the first college to see my potential,” she said. “Since 8th grade I had an offer so, I feel like it was god telling me I had to be there.”

“I’m super excited its what I’ve been working for since I was little so just to be able to get this ride, extremely grateful.”