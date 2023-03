PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Ella Waslow led Bay View to an overtime upset victory over Division I champion Juanita Sanchez in the girls state basketball tournament Elite 8 on Saturday.

Waslow hit a clutch three-pointer to tie the game in regulation, forcing the overtime period. She finished with 11 points.

Sabanna Berrios had a game-high 16 points for the No. 1 seed Cavaliers.

The No. 8 seed Bengals will face No. 12 Rogers in the Final Four at the Ryan Center next Saturday.