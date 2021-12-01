Battle for the AFC East: Patriots prep for Bills

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots and Bills play Monday for the first time this season, with New England leading the AFC East by a half a game. The Patriots are riding a six game win streak into Week 13, with their bye week on the horizon.

It’s a road game, in a hostile environment on Monday Night Football. Head coach Bill Belichick said the team would be blasting music in practice to prepare for the game.

“You’ve just got to block out the noise as best as you can and it’s going to be loud so you’ve got to prepare yourself mentally for that,” said quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think as a competitor you like that. You like going on the road in a hostile environment. It bonds our team together,” said safety Devin McCourty.

“It’s a division opponent, on the road, Monday Night Football, we’re both neck and neck, right there in the standings, so it’s definitely a defining game for both teams,” said tight end Hunter Henry.

The Bills swept the Patriots last season for the first time since 1999 on their way to winning the division. Belichick and his players had high praise for the reigning AFC East champions, especially quarterback Josh Allen.

“His improvement has been tremendous from where it was three years ago, it’s just remarkable how good he has become,” Belichick said.

“The decision-making is at an all-time high, and it allows him to just be out there free with all the things he does well,” McCourty said.

“I loved watching him when I was in college and he was in the NFL and seeing what he’s done in that offense, he’s done a great job,” Jones said.

As of Wednesday, the Patriots have added two key players to the COVID-19 list, running back JJ Taylor and safety Kyle Dugger.