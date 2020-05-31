Barrington’s Bobby Colantonio back to full strength after recovering from Ewing’s Sarcoma

Barrington’s Bobby Colantonio built on an All-American Freshman season by setting the Alabama school record for the weight throw. His personal best throw of 77 feet, two inches put a national title in his sights. But this spring, his sophomore season ended with the SEC Championships canceled due to coronavirus.

“It happened and it’s unfortunate but It’s for a greater good and easier to move on. Though there is a lot of stuff left undone, it’s not the end of the world, just another bump in the road everyone has to get through to move on,” the former Barrington Eagle told J.P Smollins.

Returning to his peak would have been hard to imagine three years ago as Colantonio battled Ewings Sarcoma.

“I’ve been blessed and I’m just running with it. I’ve been given an opportunity to come back and I”m trying to make the best of it in everything I do. Dwindling down to nothing at my light point I was like 190 pounds which was really light and skin and bones. But I’m 270 pounds right now. I put on a good bit of size and weight and it’s all coming together slowly but surely,” the Barrington native said.



Also on the bright side–as a result of the canceled spring season, Colantonio will have another season of eligibility to win an outdoor National Title for the Crimson Tide and he’ll be in even better shape to earn a spot on team USA at next June’s Olympic trials.