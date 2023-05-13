PAWTUCKET (WPRI) — Barrington’s Gabe Anderson and Bryce Kupperman won the doubles tennis state title on Saturday, sweeping Bishop Hendricken’s Shane Ciunci and Riley Zizza in consecutive sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Barrington trailed 4-2 in the first set before coming back to take the first set which carried momentum into the second set.

“It was getting close in the end but we just needed to know that if we work together we could get the win, Hendricken likes to make a lot of noise but we like to stay silent, keep our composure and that helps us get us through the game,” said Anderson. “I think getting over the deficit of 4-2 pumped us up for the second set and made us close that out,” added Kupperman.

Anderson is a freshman and Kupperman is a sophomore, so that duo is one we will likely see dominate on the court for a few more years.