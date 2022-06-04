CRANSTON (WPRI) – Barrington put a stop to Moses Brown’s six-year championship streak with a 10-8 win Saturday. The Eagles defeated the six-time defending champions to take the Division I girls lacrosse title.

“It’s honestly so surreal. I don’t even think it’s set in yet and it’s honestly the best feeling ever. I thought I knew that we could do it but actually doing it, it’s pretty insane and I’m really happy. And it’s with a great group of girls, so, It couldn’t be better,” said Barrington senior Kate Robertson.