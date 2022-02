PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Incumbent Dan McKee has become the cash leader in the Democratic primary for governor now that General Treasurer Seth Magaziner has decided to run for Congress, while former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes is taking in by far the most money, according to newly filed campaign-finance reports.

Candidates were required to file their latest reports by the end of the day Monday, giving a fresh look at how much money they have heading into the primary this September.