Barrington Little League team getting settled in Williamsport

The Barrington Little League All-Stars are getting settled in Williamsport, PA where they will begin World Series play on Thursday against Virginia.

The team traveled from Connecticut to Pennsylvania on Sunday. Upon getting settled, the team received their new uniforms representing the New England region and received new hats, gloves, bats and helmets from Easton.

Barrington is the fifth Rhode Island team in the last six years to make it to Williamsport. Eyewitness Sports reporter Morey Hershgordon will have live coverage beginning on Wednesday.