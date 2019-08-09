Barrington Little League advances to regional final with win over Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WPRI) — Barrington Little League is now one win away from Williamsport after shutting out Connecticut 4-0 in the regional tournament on Friday.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when Barrington plated four runs.

The regional final is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be a rematch of Thursday’s game, in which Barrington fell to New Hampshire 2-1.

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

It’s the first time Barrington has represented Rhode Island as state champions since 1975. The team is trying to become the fifth Rhode Island team in the last six years to advance to Williamsport for the Little League World Series, joining Cumberland (2014), Cranston West (2015), Warwick North (2016) and Coventry (2018).