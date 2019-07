BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) – The Barrington Little League team continues to get ready for the New England tournament in Bristol, CT. The Rhode Island state champions will play their first game on Monday against the winner of Connecticut and Vermont.

Barrington will try to keep the Rhode Island momentum alive and advance to the Little League World Series joining recent teams from Cumberland (2014), Cranston West (2015), Warwick North (2016) and Coventry (2018).