BARRINGTON (WPRI) – The Barrington Eagles welcomed the defending state champion Ponaganset Chieftans on Wednesday night and the hosts picked up an impressive 45-40 win to start the 2022-23 season in style. Lindsey Lemay led the Eagles with 20 points. Isys Dunphy was also in double figures with 11 points.
Barrington knocks off defending state champion Ponagenset
