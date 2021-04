Attleboro, Mass (WPRI) – Michael Strachan Jr. has been coached by his father Michael Strachan for nearly his entire career; from youth football all the way up to the high school level. But Saturday will be the final time the father-son duo coach and play together for the same team. And it’s in a rivaly game as Attleboro faces North Attleboro in the 100th edition of the Hilda Cup.

The Strachan’s are hoping to end on a high note and spoil the Rocketeers undefeated season. J.P. Smollins reports.