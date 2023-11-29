FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of the oldest rivalries in college football will be renewed next week at Gillette Stadium.

On Wednesday, the Kraft family held a luncheon with Army West Point and Naval Academy Athletics ahead of “America’s Game” on Saturday, Dec. 9. Players and coaches were on hand for the event, along with other military personnel and local leaders.

Also in attendance was Patriots long-snapper Joe Cardona, who played for the Naval Academy for four years.

Cardona wasn’t the only connection between the Navy and the Patriots, however. At the helm of the Patriots is Bill Belichick, who grew up around the academy while his late father, Steve, coached the Midshipmen from 1956-1989.

Navy linebacker and captain Will Harbour reflected on what it means to play in a stadium so connected to the Belichick name.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” he said. “We have a library named after him. He’s the triple option guy. His ways of football live through Navy and his ties. It’s amazing to be side by side with that name.”

Army West Point’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Steven Gilland, said that while the players are on rival teams, they share an important bond.

“It’s pretty powerful,” Gilland said. “These young men are out there on the field competing against each other, but potentially in the future, they’re together all on the same team … America’s team, the armed forces.”

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey also spoke at the event, saying it’s an honor to be able to host the historic game in Massachusetts, which is home to 350,000 veterans.

Kickoff is Saturday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m. on WPRI 12.