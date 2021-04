PITTSBURGH (AP) — Filip Lindberg had 25 saves, Aaron Bohlinger scored his first career goal, and Massachusetts beat St. Cloud State 5-0 to win the program’s first NCAA title.

After St. Cloud State turnover, Bohlinger led a breakaway and dropped the puck to Ryan Sullivan whose one-touch pass set up Bohlinger’s one-timer top open the scoring about 7 minutes into the game.