PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen got his 2,000th hit, Jack Suwinski hit his 12th home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates edged the Mets 2-1 on Sunday, New York’s eight loss in nine games.

McCutchen became the 291st player and fifth active player to reach 2,000 hits when he turned on a slider from Carlos Carrasco (2-3) leading off the first and laced it to left field.

The five-time All-Star, who signed a one-year deal in January to return to the team he starred for from 2009-17, drew a loud ovation from his adopted hometown as he rounded first base with his wife Maria and their three children watching from a private box along the third-base line.

Mitch Keller (8-2) allowed two hits in seven innings to bounce back after three somewhat shaky starts for the Pirates, who went 6-3 during a season-long nine-game homestand to move into first place in the NL Central (34-30). David Bednar worked around a one-out double by Tommy Pham in the ninth for his 14th save in 15 chances.

Jeff McNeil hit his third home run of the season for New York but the Mets, with a record $355 million payroll, finished a 1-5 trip through Atlanta and Pittsburgh by struggling to generate much of anything against Keller.

Keller was pushed around by Oakland in his last start in what became an 11-2 to the lowly A’s. He responded by returning to the form he showed for most of the first two months when he showed signs of emerging as the ace the Pirates have been looking for since Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon left after the 2020 season.

The 27-year-old’s only tough patch came in the fourth when McNeil led off with a homer, Brett Baty walked and Mark Canha was hit by a pitch. Keller settled down to retire the last 10 batters he faced while shaving his ERA to 3.41.

Carrasco, making his first start on normal four days’ rest this season, weaved in and out of danger during 4 2/3 innings in which he allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and a strikeout.

The 36-year-old, who missed more than a month with a bone chip in his right elbow that caused excessive swelling, allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in four of the five innings he started, including Suwinski’s shot off the foul pole in right in the bottom of the fourth. Ji Hwan Bae doubled with one out and scored on Tucupita Marcano’s single later in the inning. Carrasco was pulled with two runners on and two out in the fifth.

New York’s bullpen kept Pittsburgh close but the Mets — forced to play for at least the next three weeks without injured major league home run leader Pete Alonso — only reached third base twice against Keller and two relievers.

A lack of awareness didn’t help. Mets pinch hitter Luis Guillorme was called out on strikes leading off the eighth for a pitch timer violation when home plate umpire Dan Merzel ruled Guillorme wasn’t ready to face Dauri Moreta with eight seconds left on the clock.

McCutchen’s return to Pittsburgh has provided a spark to the surprising Pirates. And he is thriving in the role of elder statesman trying to help a young group learn how to win.

His approach as 2,000 hits offered a lesson in patience. McCutchen entered Sunday having drawn 12 walks in his last nine games. He didn’t let the count get that deep against Carrasco, swinging at the third pitch he saw to reach 2,000 just over 14 years after his first big league hit, a single against the Mets on June 4, 2009.

Mets: are off Monday before returning home for a two-game Subway Series against the New York Yankees. Max Scherzer (5-2, 3.71 ERA) will start for the Mets on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh: begin a two-city, six-game road trip on Tuesday when they visit the Chicago Cubs. Luis Ortiz (1-2, 4.23) will make his sixth start of the season in the opener at Wrigley Field.

