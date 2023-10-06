LONDON (AP) — Jacksonville’s Josh Allen pointed to the name on the back of his jersey while celebrating his interception of Buffalo’s Josh Allen in 2021.

Allen also had a sack and a fumble recovery in the Jags’ 9-6 upset of the Bills.

“That was a great game, it meant a lot to me,” he said this week. “This year is even bigger than that.”

It’s Josh Allen vs. Josh Allen Part II on Sunday when the Bills “host” the Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both players are flying high at the moment. Buffalo’s Allen threw four touchdowns and ran for another in a 48-20 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville’s Allen had three sacks in a 23-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

They’re linked not just because of their names, either. Both were selected by their respective teams at No. 7 overall — Allen the QB in the 2018 NFL draft and Allen the linebacker one year later.

Allen’s sack of his namesake two seasons ago was the first time a player sacked a quarterback with the same name since the league started counting sacks in 1982.

“My whole three years prior to that, it was Josh Allen and him,” the Jags’ Allen told The Associated Press after the practice Wednesday at a resort hotel and golf course north of the British capital.

“For me it was like, let me represent my family and myself and I did such. I got that out the way, now it’s just focus on this business.”

That business is another chance for Jacksonville to prove it can hang with the AFC heavyweights. The Jags lost 17-9 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2.

Allen the quarterback was asked this week what he thinks about the other Josh Allen.

“Scares me,” he said. “He got me last time we played. He’s coming off a really good week too. He’s a baller. He’s still considered kind of a young guy in this league, but he’s playing really good football right now. And their defensive group right now is playing at a high level, they work together very well. So we’re gonna have our hands full.”

The Jags’ Allen is tied with Khalil Mack and T.J. Watt with a league-leading six sacks heading into Week 5. He also forced a fumble last week.

“He’s one of the predominant pass rushers in this league,” the Bills quarterback said. “Everybody that plays against them has to have a plan in place for him. We’re going to be no different. We’ve played some really good D-lines already early in this year, and it’s not stopping this week with this group.”

The respect goes both ways.

“They have a good offensive line, good skill players inside and outside and then they’ve got a quarterback that can really take the top off, and he’s also really mobile,” Jacksonville’s Allen said.

Allen has visited and played in London several times with the Jags (2-2) so he skipped the typical sightseeing stuff.

A dinner out, but then just practice and treatment on a sore shoulder.

After last Sunday’s win, Allen said he was going straight into studying the Bills (3-1) — like that night.

“When they’re on a roll, it’s hard to stop those guys. We’ve just got to look for those little bits and pieces that they’re not really comfortable with and exploit those,” he said.

And the name thing, that’s pretty fun, right?

“I’m trying to get the win,” the Jags’ Allen said. “That’s really what I’m focusing on, just help put my team in a better position to win. If I can do that, then that’s what I’m happy with.”

___

AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report from Orchard Park, N.Y.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL