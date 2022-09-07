NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

Aryna Sabalenka reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the second straight year by beating Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6 (4).

The No. 6 seed matched her best performance at a Grand Slam tournament and will play for a spot in the final against either top-ranked Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula.

Sabalenka, who lost to runner-up Leylah Fernandez last year in the semis, avenged a loss to the No. 22-seeded Pliskova in the semifinals at Wimbledon in 2021.

Aryna Sabalenka is on the court in search of a second straight trip to the U.S. Open semifinals in the opening singles match of the day.

The No. 6 seed is facing No. 22 Karolina Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up in Flushing Meadows.

They will be followed by American Frances Tiafoe, coming off his upset of No. 2 Rafael Nadal, facing No. 9 Andrey Rublev. The winner will make his first career Grand Slam semifinal.

The night session begins with No. 1 Iga Swiatek facing No. 8 Jessica Pegula, followed by No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz against No. 11 Jannik Sinner in the men’s quarterfinals.

Sabalenka is the only 2021 semifinalist left in either draw. She also reached the semifinals last year at Wimbledon, where Pliskova beat her before falling to Ash Barty in the final.

