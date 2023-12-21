MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — LeBron James sat out the Los Angeles Lakers ‘ game Thursday night against Minnesota to rest his left ankle on the second night of back-to-back games.

Bothered by tendinitis in the ankle, James had 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers on Wednesday night in a 124-108 loss at Chicago, falling an assist short of a second consecutive triple-double.

“It’s probably a collection of 21 years of frequent-flyer miles,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game against the Timberwolves.

James sat out for the third time in 29 games this season. The four-time NBA MVP turns 39 on Dec. 30, when the Lakers play again at Minnesota. He’s averaging 25.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists.

The Lakers listed Anthony Davis (ankle) as questionable to face the Timberwolves. They ruled out Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) and Gabe Vincent (knee) ahead of time. Hood-Schifino missed his sixth straight game. Vincent ended a 23-game absence by playing 14 minutes Wednesday against the Bulls, and the Lakers were being cautious in his return.

