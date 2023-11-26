LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho scored an acrobatic wonder goal in the Premier League on Sunday off a bicycle kick that revived memories of a similar strike by Wayne Rooney in a Manchester derby 12 years ago.

With his back to goal, the 19-year-old Garnacho met a deep cross from near the byline by Diogo Dalot with a flying overhead kick that sent the ball beyond Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the top corner of the net at Goodison Park.

It came in the third minute of the match to give United a 1-0 lead and the team went on to win 3-0.

The goal had echoes of Rooney’s famous overhead kick against City in 2011 that secured a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Garnacho looked astonished that he had pulled off the effort, which was slightly further away from goal than Rooney’s. The Argentina international ran off to deliver a Cristiano Ronaldo-style pirouette celebration in front of Everton’s fans.

“I can’t believe it,” Garnacho said. “To be honest, I just turned around and thought, ‘Oh my God.’”

United manager Erik ten Hag said it was “probably goal of the season” and United captain Bruno Fernandes said “I have no words to describe it. It is out of this world.”

