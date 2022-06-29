NIAGARA, NY (WPRI) — Antone and Aaron Gray are cousins, both have an avid love for basketball and both grew up in the Providence area.

Antone was an assistant coach at Brown for four years before taking another assistant coaching job at Niagara University this offseason.

Aaron, a former La Salle standout, spent his freshman year playing at division two Southern New Hampshire University. He then decided to transfer to join forces with his cousin at Niagara.

Here’s the full story on how the two came together.