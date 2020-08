BROCKTON, MA – Another strong start by North Attleboro native Nick Sinacola, helped the Brockton Rox knock off the 1st place team in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.

The rising junior at the University of Maine threw seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts to help his team to an 8-0 win over the Worcester Bravehearts.

Sinacola has recorded 47 strikeouts in 34 innings and his 1.06 ERA is second best in the league.